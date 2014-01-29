MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 BASE METALS: Aluminium

Overall base metals winners CICC also topped the 2013 Apex leaderboard for their aluminium price predictions throughout the year.

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Overall base metals winners CICC also topped the 2013 Apex leaderboard for their aluminium price predictions throughout the year.

They achieved 92.35% accuracy for the year, narrowly beating Barclays Capital in second place, who achieved 92.33%.

Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, took third place, with 91.42%, and Andrew Shaw, of Credit Suisse, came in fourth with 90.98% accuracy.

The team at Citigroup took the final slot on the leaderboard, in fifth place with 88.77%.

