MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 BASE METALS: CICC takes first place overall

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

The team at CICC has taken first place on Metal Bulletin’s Apex leaderboard for their overall base metals price predictions in 2013.

They achieved 92.12% accuracy for their predictions across the year, followed by Apex stalwart Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone with, 92.05% accuracy.

The team at Barclays Capital came in third, with 90.06%, and Macquarie came in fourth, with 89.81%.

Citigroup took the final spot in the top five, with 89.78% accuracy for the year.

