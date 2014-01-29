Contact Us Login

MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 BASE METALS: Copper

Angus Staines, of UBS, topped the Apex leaderboard for copper in 2013, at 97.7% accuracy for his price predictions during the year.

January 28, 2014 09:09 PM
The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.


Stephen Briggs, of French bank BNP Paribas, came in second, with 93.2%, and overall winners CICC came in third, with 92.02% accuracy.

The team at Barclays Capital took fourth place for the accuracy of their copper price predictions, at 91.84%, and Cailey Barker, of Numis, came in fifth, with 91.68%.

For all Apex results, click here.

Claire Hack
chack@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @clairehack_mb

