MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 BASE METALS: Lead

The team at Citigroup topped the 2013 Metal Bulletin Apex leaderboard for their lead price predictions in one of the closest-fought contests of the year.

January 28, 2014 09:12 PM

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

They achieved 97.89% accuracy, followed by the Deutsche Bank team in second place, with 97.88%.

Angus Staines, of UBS, placed third, with 97.78% accuracy, and Nic Brown, of Natixis, came in fourth, with 97.57%.

The team at Macquarie took the final slot on the leaderboard for the heavy metal, with 97.46% accuracy.

For all Apex results, click here.

Claire Hack
chack@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @clairehack_mb

