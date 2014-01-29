MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 BASE METALS: Lead

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

The team at Citigroup topped the 2013 Metal Bulletin Apex leaderboard for their lead price predictions in one of the closest-fought contests of the year.

They achieved 97.89% accuracy, followed by the Deutsche Bank team in second place, with 97.88%.

Angus Staines, of UBS, placed third, with 97.78% accuracy, and Nic Brown, of Natixis, came in fourth, with 97.57%.

The team at Macquarie took the final slot on the leaderboard for the heavy metal, with 97.46% accuracy.

For all Apex results, click here.



Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb

