MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 BASE METALS: Nickel

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Overall base metals winners CICC took the top spot on the 2013 Apex leaderboard for their nickel price predictions in an unusually low-scoring year for the alloying metal.

CICC achieved 87.71% accuracy to take first place, and Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, came in second with 87.09% accuracy.

Chris LaFemina, of Jefferies, came in third, with 82.63% accuracy, and Standard Bank’s Leon Westgate took fourth place, with 82.21%.

Barclays Capital came in fifth, with 81.88% – the lowest score to merit a place in the top five on any of the base metals leaderboards.

