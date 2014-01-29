MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 BASE METALS: Tin

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Andrew Shaw, of Credit Suisse, achieved the highest level of accuracy of any of the base metals winners for his tin price predictions in 2013.

He topped the Apex leaderboard for the soldering metal, with 99.16% accuracy for the year.

CLSA’s Ian Roper came in second, with 98.8% accuracy, and the team at Citigroup came third, with 98.1% accuracy.

The team at Deutsche Bank took fourth place, with 97.48% accuracy, and Cailey Barker, of Numis, came in fifth, with 96.85%.

For all Apex results, click here.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb

