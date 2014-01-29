MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 BASE METALS: Zinc

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Fraser Phillips, of RBC Capital Markets, took first place on Metal Bulletin’s 2013 Apex leaderboard for his zinc price predictions.

Phillips came in at an impressive 96.12% accuracy for the year, seeing off the team at Citigroup, who came in second with 93.94% accuracy.

The team at CICC were next, in third place with 93.04%, followed by Leon Westgate, of Standard Bank, in fourth, with 92.93%.

Barclays Capital took fifth place for their zinc predictions, with 92.67% accuracy for the year.

