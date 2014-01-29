Contact Us Login

Become a customer

MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Gold

ABN Amro’s Georgette Boele was the runaway winner for her gold price predictions on the 2013 Apex leaderboard, with an impressive score of 93.69% accuracy.

January 29, 2014 04:35 PM

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

ABN Amro’s Georgette Boele was the runaway winner for her gold price predictions on the 2013 Apex leaderboard, with an impressive score of 93.69% accuracy.

The next highest accuracy level was achieved by Bernard Dahdah, of Natixis, who was almost 10 percentage points behind, with 83.76%.

In third place, Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, achieved 81.28%, and the team at Citigroup took fourth place, with 81.19%.

Ian Roper, of CLSA, came in fifth, with 79.51%.

For all Apex results, click here.

Claire Hack
chack@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @clairehack_mb

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed