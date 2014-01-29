MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Gold

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

ABN Amro’s Georgette Boele was the runaway winner for her gold price predictions on the 2013 Apex leaderboard, with an impressive score of 93.69% accuracy.

The next highest accuracy level was achieved by Bernard Dahdah, of Natixis, who was almost 10 percentage points behind, with 83.76%.

In third place, Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, achieved 81.28%, and the team at Citigroup took fourth place, with 81.19%.

Ian Roper, of CLSA, came in fifth, with 79.51%.

