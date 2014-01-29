MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Natixis’s Dahdah takes first place overall for predictions

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.



Bernard Dahdah, of Natixis, took the top spot on Metal Bulletin’s Apex leaderboard for his overall precious metals price predictions in 2013.

Dahdah came in at 85.37% accuracy for the full year, followed in second place by Georgette Boele, of ABN Amro, with 83.94% accuracy.

Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, came in third with 83.6% accuracy, and CLSA’s Ian Roper came in fourth, with 82.74%.

Overall base metals winners CICC took fifth place for the year, with 82.59%.

For all Apex results, click here.



