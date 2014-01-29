MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Palladium

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

Tom Kendall, of Credit Suisse, was the only analyst to achieve 100% accuracy on any of the Apex leaderboards in 2013, taking first place for his palladium price predictions during the year.

Michael Widmer, of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wasn’t far behind, with 99.14% accuracy, and the team at CICC took third place, with 98.62%.

The team at Barclays Capital came in fourth, with 98.45% accuracy for the year, and Deutsche Bank took the final spot on the leaderboard, with 98.28%.

For all Apex results, click here.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb