MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Platinum

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

Ian Roper, of CLSA, topped the Metal Bulletin Apex leaderboard for his platinum price predictions in 2013.

Roper achieved 97.11% accuracy for the full year, followed in second place by Georgette Boele, of ABN AMRO, with 92.4% accuracy.

Cailey Barker, of Numis, came in third, with 88.62%, and the team at Deutsche Bank took fourth place, with 87.78%.

Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, came in fifth, rounding out the leaderboard with 87.19% accuracy.



