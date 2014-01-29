MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Silver

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

In the lowest-scoring Apex contest of the year, Chris LaFemina, of Jefferies, took first place for his silver price predictions in 2013.

He achieved 78.3% accuracy for the year, followed by overall precious metals winner Bernard Dahdah, of Natixis, in second place, with 74.11%.

The team at Société Générale came third, with 70.96% accuracy for the year, and CLSA’s Ian Roper took joint fifth place with the team at Citigroup, on 69.91%.

For all Apex results, click here.

