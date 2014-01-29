Contact Us Login

MB APEX FULL YEAR 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Silver

In the lowest-scoring Apex contest of the year, Chris LaFemina, of Jefferies, took first place for his silver price predictions in 2013.

January 29, 2014

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

He achieved 78.3% accuracy for the year, followed by overall precious metals winner Bernard Dahdah, of Natixis, in second place, with 74.11%.

The team at Société Générale came third, with 70.96% accuracy for the year, and CLSA’s Ian Roper took joint fifth place with the team at Citigroup, on 69.91%.

