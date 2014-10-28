MB APEX Q3 2014 BASE METALS: Meir tops Q3 leaderboard

Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, has taken the top spot on Metal Bulletin’s Apex leaderboard for his base metals price predictions in the third quarter.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard, which shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange; a diagram of the forecasting accuracies on the leaderboards for each of the metals concerned; a diagram of the accuracies by metal and leading analysts; a chart of the percentage change in the average forecast from the previous quarter; and a chart of the forecasts spread in a year’s time.

Meir, who came in at an accuracy level of 98.3%, took first place for the second quarter in a row, narrowly beating Nic Brown, of Natixis, who came in at 98.09% accuracy.

In third place, Cailey Barker, of Numis Securities, achieved 97.5%, climbing two places compared with the second quarter.

Michael Widmer, of Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), returned to the top five, placing fourth with 97.06%.

The team from Metal Bulletin Research placed fifth, with 97.03% accuracy for their predictions in the third quarter.

