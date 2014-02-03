MB APEX Q4 2013 BASE METALS: ABN Amro tops base metals leaderboard

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Casper Burgering at ABN Amro has scooped the top spot on the Metal Bulletin Apex leaderboard for the second quarter running, for his overall base metals price predictions in the fourth quarter of 2013.

ABN Amro came in at 98.97% accuracy for the three months ended December 31.

Stephen Briggs, of BNP Paribas, took second place on the leaderboard, with 98.67%, followed by Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, in third, with 98.48% accuracy.

In fourth place, Cailey Barker, of Numis, achieved 98.01% accuracy, and Macquarie came in fifth with 97.98%.

For all Apex results, click here.

