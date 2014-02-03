MB APEX Q4 2013 BASE METALS: Aluminium

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Stephen Briggs, of BNP Paribas, and Leon Westgate, of Standard Bank, have jointly topped the Metal Bulletin Apex leaderboard for their aluminium price predictions in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Both achieved 99.94% accuracy for their price predictions in the three months ended December 31, followed by UBS in third place, with 99.7% accuracy.

The team at Citigroup came in fourth, with 99.38% accuracy, and Deutsche Bank took fifth place, with 98.93%.

