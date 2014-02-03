MB APEX Q4 2013 BASE METALS: Copper

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) has taken first place on the Metal Bulletin Apex leaderboard for its copper price predictions in the fourth quarter of 2013.

For the three months ended December 31, BAML achieved 99.34% accuracy for its copper price predictions, and Deutsche Bank came in second with 99.26%.

The team at Macquarie took joint third place with ABN Amro, with 98.64% accuracy, narrowly beating Cailey Barker, of Numis, who came in fifth with 98.63%.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard; the chart showing the average of analysts’ forecasts weighted by the accuracy of previous forecasts, the unweighted average of analysts’ forecasts, the bull view and the bear view; the table showing the MB Apex average forecasts; and the table showing the MB Apex forecasts.



For all Apex results, click here.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb

