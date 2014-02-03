MB APEX Q4 2013 BASE METALS: Lead

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Leon Westgate, of Standard Bank, has taken the top spot on the Metal Bulletin Apex leaderboard for his lead price predictions in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Westgate achieved 99.48% accuracy for the final quarter, followed in joint second place by Cailey Barker, of Numis, and Angus Staines, of UBS, with 99.21%.

Metal Bulletin Research came in fourth, with 99.01% accuracy, and Stephen Briggs, of BNP Paribas, took fifth place, with 98.39%.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard; the chart showing the average of analysts’ forecasts weighted by the accuracy of previous forecasts, the unweighted average of analysts’ forecasts, the bull view and the bear view; the table showing the MB Apex average forecasts; and the table showing the MB Apex forecasts.

For all Apex results, click here.

