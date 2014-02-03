MB APEX Q4 2013 BASE METALS: Nickel

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Cailey Barker, of Numis, has come first on Metal Bulletin’s Apex leaderboard for his nickel price predictions in the final quarter of 2013.

Barker achieved 99.86% accuracy for the three months ended December 31, followed closely by Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, with 99.81% accuracy.

Stephen Briggs, of BNP Paribas, came in third place, with 99.4% accuracy, and the teams at Barclays Capital and ABN Amro took joint fourth with 99.35%.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard; the chart showing the average of analysts’ forecasts weighted by the accuracy of previous forecasts, the unweighted average of analysts’ forecasts, the bull view and the bear view; the table showing the MB Apex average forecasts; and the table showing the MB Apex forecasts.

For all Apex results, click here.

