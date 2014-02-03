MB APEX Q4 2013 BASE METALS: Tin

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, has topped the Metal Bulletin Apex leaderboard for his tin price predictions in the fourth quarter of 2013, with 99.28% accuracy.

Angus Staines, of UBS, came in second for the three months ended December 31, with 99.13%, followed by Stephen Briggs, of BNP Paribas, in third place with 98.47%.

The teams at Macquarie and Deutsche Bank rounded out the leaderboard in joint fourth place, with 98.05% accuracy.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard; the chart showing the average of analysts’ forecasts weighted by the accuracy of previous forecasts, the unweighted average of analysts’ forecasts, the bull view and the bear view; the table showing the MB Apex average forecasts; and the table showing the MB Apex forecasts.

For all Apex results, click here.

