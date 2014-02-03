MB APEX Q4 2013 BASE METALS: Zinc

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their predictions for prices on the London Metal Exchange.

Casper Burgering, of ABN Amro, has come in first on Metal Bulletin’s Apex leaderboard for his zinc price predictions in the fourth quarter of 2013.

He achieved 99.63% accuracy for the three months ended December 31, followed by Metal Bulletin Research, with 99.37%.

Edward Meir, of INTL FCStone, came third, with 99.28% accuracy, and the team at Macquarie came in fourth, with 99.06%.

Fraser Phillips, of RBC Capital Markets, followed close behind in fifth place, with 99.03%.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard; the chart showing the average of analysts’ forecasts weighted by the accuracy of previous forecasts, the unweighted average of analysts’ forecasts, the bull view and the bear view; the table showing the MB Apex average forecasts; and the table showing the MB Apex forecasts.

