MB APEX Q4 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Gold

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

Overall precious metals winners INTL FCStone also took first place for their gold price predictions in the final quarter of 2013.

The team at INTL FCStone achieved 99.75% accuracy for their gold price predictions during the quarter, followed by Bernard Dahdah, of Natixis, in second place, with 99.07%.

Citigroup and Credit Suisse took joint third place, with 98.29% accuracy, and the team at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cailey Barker, of Numis, and the team at Commerzbank all came in fifth, with 97.78%.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard; the chart showing the average of analysts’ forecasts weighted by the accuracy of previous forecasts, the unweighted average of analysts’ forecasts, the bull view and the bear view; the table showing the MB Apex average forecasts; and the table showing the MB Apex forecasts.

For all Apex results, click here

