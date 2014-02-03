MB APEX Q4 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: INTL FCStone’s Meir takes top spot for Q4

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

Edward Meir at INTL FCStone has taken first place on Metal Bulletin’s Apex leaderboard for his overall precious metal price predictions in the fourth quarter of 2013.

INTL FCStone achieved 97.88% accuracy in the three months ended December 31, followed by Commerzbank in second place, with 97.79%.

The team at Standard Bank took third place, with 97.62%, and Cailey Barker, of Numis, came in fourth, with 96.88% accuracy.

Credit Suisse took the final place on the leaderboard, with 96.72% accuracy for the fourth quarter.

