MB APEX Q4 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Palladium

The fourth quarter palladium Apex leaderboard also showed a trio of winners, as RBC Capital Markets, Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank shared first place.

February 03, 2014 05:25 PM

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

The fourth-quarter palladium Apex leaderboard also showed a trio of winners, as RBC Capital Markets, Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank shared first place.

All three companies achieved 99.94% accuracy for their palladium price predictions in the three months ended December 31.

Cailey Barker, of Numis, came in fourth, with 99.47% accuracy for the period, and the team at Macquarie took fifth place, with 99.37%.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard; the chart showing the average of analysts’ forecasts weighted by the accuracy of previous forecasts, the unweighted average of analysts’ forecasts, the bull view and the bear view; the table showing the MB Apex average forecasts; and the table showing the MB Apex forecasts.


For all Apex results, click here.

