MB APEX Q4 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Palladium

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.



The fourth-quarter palladium Apex leaderboard also showed a trio of winners, as RBC Capital Markets, Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank shared first place.

All three companies achieved 99.94% accuracy for their palladium price predictions in the three months ended December 31.

Cailey Barker, of Numis, came in fourth, with 99.47% accuracy for the period, and the team at Macquarie took fifth place, with 99.37%.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard; the chart showing the average of analysts’ forecasts weighted by the accuracy of previous forecasts, the unweighted average of analysts’ forecasts, the bull view and the bear view; the table showing the MB Apex average forecasts; and the table showing the MB Apex forecasts.



For all Apex results, click here

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb