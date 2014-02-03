MB APEX Q4 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Platinum

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

The teams at Macquarie and Commerzbank shared first place on Metal Bulletin’s platinum Apex leaderboard for their price predictions in the fourth quarter of 2013.

They both achieved 98.04% accuracy for the period, followed by Cailey Barker, of Numis, and the team at Standard Bank in joint third place, with 96.25% accuracy.

Overall winners INTL FCStone came in fifth for their platinum price predictions, with 95.74% accuracy for the quarter.

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the leaderboard; the chart showing the average of analysts’ forecasts weighted by the accuracy of previous forecasts, the unweighted average of analysts’ forecasts, the bull view and the bear view; the table showing the MB Apex average forecasts; and the table showing the MB Apex forecasts.



For all Apex results, click here

