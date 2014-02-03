MB APEX Q4 2013 PRECIOUS METALS: Silver

The MB Apex leaderboard shows which analysts were most accurate in their price predictions.

A total of three companies shared first place on Metal Bulletin’s Apex leaderboard for their silver price predictions for the fourth quarter of 2013.

The teams at Société Générale, Standard Bank and Commerzbank all achieved 98.85% accuracy for their price predictions in the three months ended December 31.

The team at Credit Suisse came in fourth, with 97.89% accuracy, and Citigroup took fifth place, with 97.3% accuracy for the period.

