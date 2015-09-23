MB ASIAN NICKEL CONF: PT Indoferro to add 12,000 tonnes capacity in 2016

Indonesian nickel pig iron producer PT Indoferro will add 12,000 tonnes of capacity in 2016, taking total capacity to 20,000 tpy, Brian Chan, marketing and sales director, said.

At present, the company’s NPI plant on the island of Java produces 8,000 tpy of 6-7% NPI.

“Next year it will produce 10-12% NPI,” Chan said at the Metal Bulletin nickel conference in Jakarta.

The company, owned by Growth Steel Group, exports its current production chiefly to China and India.

“With higher grade production we could explore markets such as Japan and South Korea,” Chan added.

