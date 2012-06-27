MB ASIAN STAINLESS STEEL: India may start anti-dumping probe on Chinese, S. Korean stainless imports

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“We have filed a petition to the government and are now waiting for its decision,” a senior official from India’s biggest producer, Jindal Stainless, told Metal Bulletin at the 7th Asian Stainless Steel conference in Singapore on Tuesday June 26.

In 2011, imports of both stainless CRC and HRC from China and South Korea were around 300,000 tonnes, while domestic production stayed at only 1 million tonnes, the official said.

“Prices of materials from China and South Korea are very low, and you can see how the domestic industry has been impacted,” he said.

China shipped 43,051 tonnes of flat products to India in the first five months of 2012.