Contact Us Login

Become a customer

MB COMPANY DATABASE: Australia’s top 10 biggest met coal mining projects

These are the top ten biggest metallurgical coal mining projects in Australia, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks over 1,000 mining projects and 12,000 companies active in the metals and mining market.

June 06, 2013 06:12 PM

These are the top ten biggest metallurgical coal mining projects in Australia, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks over 1,000 mining projects and 12,000 companies active in the metals and mining market.

Click on the table to view large version

For further information on location, capacity, start-up dates and gms, visit www.mbdatabase.com

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed