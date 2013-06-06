MB COMPANY DATABASE: Australia’s top 10 biggest met coal mining projects

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

These are the top ten biggest metallurgical coal mining projects in Australia, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks over 1,000 mining projects and 12,000 companies active in the metals and mining market.

Click on the table to view large version



For further information on location, capacity, start-up dates and gms, visit www.mbdatabase.com