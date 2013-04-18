MB COMPANY DATABASE: Chile’s top 10 copper mining projects
These are the top ten biggest copper mining projects in Chile, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks over 1,000 mining projects and 12,000 companies active in the metals and mining market.
These are the top ten biggest copper mining projects in Chile, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks over 1,000 mining projects and 12,000 companies active in the metals and mining market.
Escondida Expansion is Chile’s biggest copper mining project
For full information, including location, reserves, grade, projected mine life, start-up date and project manager, visit www.mbdatabase.com