Contact Us Login

Become a customer

MB COMPANY DATABASE: Chile’s top 10 copper mining projects

These are the top ten biggest copper mining projects in Chile, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks over 1,000 mining projects and 12,000 companies active in the metals and mining market.

April 18, 2013 12:39 AM

These are the top ten biggest copper mining projects in Chile, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks over 1,000 mining projects and 12,000 companies active in the metals and mining market.

Click on the table to see an expanded version

Escondida Expansion is Chile’s biggest copper mining project


For full information, including location, reserves, grade, projected mine life, start-up date and project manager, visit www.mbdatabase.com

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed