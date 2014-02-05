Contact Us Login

Become a customer

MB COMPANY DATABASE: China’s 10 biggest nickel mines

These are the ten biggest nickel mines in China, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks more than 5,000 operating mines and 1,000 mining projects worldwide.

February 05, 2014 12:52 AM

These are the ten biggest nickel mines in China, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks more than 5,000 operating mines and 1,000 mining projects worldwide.

Click on the image above to view the table full size. Use Ctrl-/+ on PC keyboard to adjust size of display.

For full information on these companies, including heads of operations, processing plants or expansion projects, visit www.mbdatabase.com
editorial@metalbulletin.com
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed