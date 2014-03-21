Contact Us Login

MB COMPANY DATABASE: China’s 10 biggest tungsten mines

These are the ten biggest tungsten mines in China, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks more than 5,000 operating mines and 4,000 mining projects worldwide.

March 21, 2014 04:02 PM

Click on the image above to view the table full size. Use Ctrl-/+ on PC keyboard to adjust size of display.

For full information on these companies, including heads of operations, processing plants or expansion projects, visit www.mbdatabase.com

