MB COMPANY DATABASE: China’s 10 biggest tungsten mines

These are the ten biggest tungsten mines in China, according to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com), a service that tracks more than 5,000 operating mines and 4,000 mining projects worldwide.

Click on the image above to view the table full size. Use Ctrl-/+ on PC keyboard to adjust size of display.

For full information on these companies, including heads of operations, processing plants or expansion projects, visit www.mbdatabase.com

editorial@metalbulletin.com