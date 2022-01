MB COMPANY DATABASE: West Africa’s top 10 iron ore mines

According to Metal Bulletin Company Database (www.mbdatabase.com, a service that tracks over 1,000 mining projects and 12,000 companies active in the metals and mining market), these are the top ten biggest iron ore mining projects in West Africa.

Click on the table to view large version

Tonkolili iron ore mine, Sierra Leone

For full information, including location, reserves, grade, projected mine life, start-up date and project manager, visit www.mbdatabase.com