MB INSIGHT EVENT: An exclusive insight and networking evening

Metal Bulletin is proud to host a private Insight event featuring presentations on the current state, and forecasts and global analyses of the steel and non-ferrous metals markets on Wednesday September 20 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

August 16, 2017 03:39 PM

Attendance is free, but spaces are very limited. Click here to request a seat, and a Metal Bulletin representative will be in touch.

What will we cover at this event?

  • A review and outlook for prices and premiums: Is the industry overly bullish on aluminium? Will premiums head back up?
  • Will toughening EU trade policy have an even effect on the steel supply chain?
  • The European steel market: preparing for a rainy day? Supply-side consolidation in an uncertain trading and underlying demand environment

Arrive, learn, and expand your reach in one night.
The Agenda:
5:00 pm Registration
6:00 pm Presentations
7:00 pm Networking Reception

Details of the venue are to be confirmed.

To register for this event, click here.

