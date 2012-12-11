MB MEIS 2012: Iran’s Mobarakeh lobbies for re-opening of export routes

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“As a first step, we are looking for a solution to honour the supply contracts we had in place before the export duty was introduced,” Farshid Oveisi, purchasing deputy at Mobarakeh Steel told Steel First on the sidelines of Metal Bulletin’s 16th Middle East Iron & Steel conference in Dubai on Tuesday December 11.

Iran imposed a 40-50% export duty on finished long and flat products, effective November 16, on the back of concerns about price rises in the domestic steel market.

“Exports stopped two to three weeks ago,” Oveisi said. “It has been a successful policy and steel prices in Iran are coming down. “

Once the issue of pre-duty contracts has been resolved, Mobarakeh hopes to see a wider re-opening of export routes.

“We hope the door will be open for us,” Oveisi said. “We are still operating despite the sanctions and we will do our best to continue. For that we need to be able to sell our products and to purchase raw materials.”

