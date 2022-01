MB NON-FERROUS PRICE CHANGES 06/10: Minor Metals

Antimony MB free market regulus, $/tonne: $8,150-8,250 per tonne from $8,200-8,300

Antimony MMTA standard grade II, $/tonne: $8,050-8,150 per tonne from $8,100-8,200

Cadmium MB free market min 99.95%, cents/lb: 71-81 per Ib from 69-78

Cadmium MB free market min 99.99%, cents/lb: 76-88 per Ib from 74-85

Cobalt MB free market low grade, $/lb: $29-30.20 per lb from $29.20-30.20

Silicon grade 553 min 98.5% Si in warehouse Rotterdam, €/tonne: €2,030-2,135 per tonne from €2,100-2,205

All other Metal Bulletin minor metals free market prices remained unchanged.