Mechel distribution arm opens UK warehouse

The office is in Birmingham, while the covered 9,000sq m warehouse is 15km to the west in Dudley.

“The West Midlands is [the UK’s] leading region in the field of steel processing and sales, making the office and warehouse’s location strategically important and convenient for logistics,” Mechel said.

Mechel-Servis distributes long and flat products.

