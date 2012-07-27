Contact Us Login

Mechel distribution arm opens UK warehouse

Mechel-Servis Global has opened a new warehouse and relocated its office to the West Midlands in the UK, the distribution group’s Russian parent company, Mechel, said on Friday July 27.

The office is in Birmingham, while the covered 9,000sq m warehouse is 15km to the west in Dudley.

“The West Midlands is [the UK’s] leading region in the field of steel processing and sales, making the office and warehouse’s location strategically important and convenient for logistics,” Mechel said.

Mechel-Servis distributes long and flat products.

