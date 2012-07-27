Mechel distribution arm opens UK warehouse
Mechel-Servis Global has opened a new warehouse and relocated its office to the West Midlands in the UK, the distribution group’s Russian parent company, Mechel, said on Friday July 27.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
The office is in Birmingham, while the covered 9,000sq m warehouse is 15km to the west in Dudley.
“The West Midlands is [the UK’s] leading region in the field of steel processing and sales, making the office and warehouse’s location strategically important and convenient for logistics,” Mechel said.
Mechel-Servis distributes long and flat products.