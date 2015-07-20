Metal Bulletin appoints Asia editor

Shivani Singh has been appointed Asia editor at Metal Bulletin and continues to be based in Singapore.

Since joining Metal Bulletin in March 2012 as senior correspondent and latterly as team leader, she has covered base metals, relaunched Metal Bulletin’s Japanese aluminium premiums, conducted various high-profile interviews and played a crucial role in enabling Metal Bulletin to land the Qingdao scoop last year.

In her new role, Shivani is responsible for the publication’s coverage of base metals, minor metals and ferro-alloys prices and news in Asia, while managing a team of journalists across Singapore, Shanghai and Tokyo.

She also covers copper news and prices in Asia and is looking to expand Metal Bulletin product Copper Price Briefing’s copper wire rod market coverage.

She previously worked for Reuters as Investment & Advisory Top News editor and equities reporter, having joined the company in 2006.

Shivani’s email remains unchanged at shivani.singh@metalbulletinasia.com and she can be reached at +65- 6597-0927. Follow her on Twitter: @ShivaniSingh_MB