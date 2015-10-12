METAL BULLETIN DAILY PDF: Prices tables, pages unavailable in Tuesday edition
Due to a technical difficulty, the Prices tables and Prices pages could not appear in the Metal Bulletin Daily for Tuesday October 13. Metal Bulletin apologises for this problem, and aims to fix it by Tuesday morning. Price Book and online prices are not affected.
