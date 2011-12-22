METAL BULLETIN DAILY PDFs: UK Christmas holiday break
METAL BULLETIN DAILY PDFs: Due to the UK Christmas holiday, the final downloadable Daily PDF of 2011 will be available on Monday December 26. The first Daily PDF of 2012 will appear on the Metal Bulletin website on Wednesday January 4.
