METAL BULLETIN DAILY PDFs & WEEKLY: UK Christmas holiday break Due to the UK Christmas and New Year holidays, the final downloadable Daily PDF of 2012 will be available on Monday December 24. The first Daily PDF of 2013 will appear on the Metal Bulletin website on Thursday January 3. The last Weekly issue of 2012 is published on Monday December 24, and the first Weekly of 2013 is published on Monday January 7.