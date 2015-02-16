Metal Bulletin launches aluminium premiums newsletter

The rise of aluminium premiums as a proportion of aluminium buying costs has seen their inclusion in supply contracts further and further downstream, as companies on each rung of the value chain seek to protect themselves from premium movements by enshrining them in their own sales contracts with customers.

In 2014, for example, many foundry alloy buyers and wire rod consumers found premiums becoming a part of their supply contracts, and they will likely be looking to do the same with their own customers in forthcoming negotiations.

Metal Bulletin, in seeking to provide what has become essential information to these companies that are just now discovering the aluminium premium story, has launched a new product to provide aluminium premiums to subscribers without the obligation to also subscribe to other Metal Bulletin services.

