Metal Bulletin’s Base Metal Premiums in Asia: What are they? How are they assessed, and who are they for?
Join our webinar for an exclusive discussion of Metal Bulletin’s Base Metals premiums in Asia.
The event will offer an insight into the price specifications for our assessments of Japanese aluminium premiums and Shanghai copper premiums, as well as discussing the latest moves in the market.
We will also discuss the background of our pricing methodology and history.
Broadcast date
Thursday April 2, 2015
Time
14:00 Singapore Local Time
Speakers
Alex Harrison, Editor
Shivani Singh, Base Metals Team Leader Asia (ex-China)
Deepali Sharma, Base Metals Reporter Asia (ex-China)
Paolo Sorze, Market Data and Compliance Manager
Click here to register to attend the webinar.