Metal Bulletin’s Brazilian aluminium premiums: What are they? How are they assessed, and who are they for?

Join our webinar for an exclusive discussion of Metal Bulletin’s aluminium price premiums in Brazil.

January 22, 2015 02:22 PM

The event will offer an insight into the price specifications for our assessments of aluminium premiums, both domestic and imported.

We will also discuss the background of our pricing methodology and history, and cover trends in the Brazilian aluminium market.

Broadcast date Thursday January 29 2015

Time 16:30 GMT (14:30 horário de Brasília)

Speakers
Alex Harrison, editor, Metal Bulletin
Danielle Assalve, Latin American reporter, Metal Bulletin
Paolo Sorze, market data manager, Metal Bulletin

