Metal exchange closures over the holiday period – LME, CME, SHFE and LBMA
Over the winter holiday period there will be a number of exchange closures to accommodate national holidays. Below are a list of closures publicised by the London Metals Exchange, CME Group , the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the LBMA over the coming weeks.
Over the winter holiday period there will be a number of exchange closures to accommodate national holidays. Below are a list of closures publicised by the London Metals Exchange, CME Group , the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the LBMA over the coming weeks.
The LME will be closed on the following days:
Monday 26th December 2016
Tuesday 27th December 2016
Monday 2nd January 2017
The CME (including COMEX and MYMEX)will be closed on the following days:
Monday 26th December 2016
Monday 2nd January 2017
The SHFE will be closed on the following days
Monday 2nd January 2017
The LBMA Gold Price will not be published on the following days:
Friday 23rd December 2016 – AM price only (no PM price)
Monday 26th December 2016 – no price publications
Tuesday 27th December 2016 – no price publications
Friday 30th December 2016 – AM price only (no PM price)
Monday 2nd January – no price publications
FastMarkets support
Customer support will continue to be available from Monday 26th December through to Friday 30th December, for all inquiries and support requests please contact sales@fastmarkets.com.
If you have any further questions, please call your regional office below:
EMEA: +44 (0)845 241 9949
Americas: +1 312-929-4200
Asia: +65 6242 7089