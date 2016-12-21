Metal exchange closures over the holiday period – LME, CME, SHFE and LBMA

Over the winter holiday period there will be a number of exchange closures to accommodate national holidays. Below are a list of closures publicised by the London Metals Exchange, CME Group , the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the LBMA over the coming weeks.

The LME will be closed on the following days:

Monday 26th December 2016

Tuesday 27th December 2016

Monday 2nd January 2017



The CME (including COMEX and MYMEX)will be closed on the following days:

Monday 26th December 2016

Monday 2nd January 2017



The SHFE will be closed on the following days

Monday 2nd January 2017

The LBMA Gold Price will not be published on the following days:

Friday 23rd December 2016 – AM price only (no PM price)

Monday 26th December 2016 – no price publications

Tuesday 27th December 2016 – no price publications

Friday 30th December 2016 – AM price only (no PM price)

Monday 2nd January – no price publications

FastMarkets support

Customer support will continue to be available from Monday 26th December through to Friday 30th December, for all inquiries and support requests please contact sales@fastmarkets.com.

If you have any further questions, please call your regional office below:

EMEA: +44 (0)845 241 9949

Americas: +1 312-929-4200

Asia: +65 6242 7089

