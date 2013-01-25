METAL FINANCE: Russian steel consumption to rise 5-7% per year, analyst says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Terlovoy was speaking at the ‘Financial instruments for the development of the Russia’s metal industry – 2013’ conference in Moscow on Thursday January 24.

The country’s consumption grew by 5% in 2012 to 40 million tonnes, according to Metal Expert estimations.

Of that volume, consumption of hot rolled coil (HRC) was up by 2% at 8.8 million tonnes, and cold rolled coil (CRC) up by 7% at 3.8 million tonnes, according to Metal Expert.

Plate consumption fell, however, by 14% to 4.1 million tonnes. This was due to a fall in consumption of large-diameter pipes (LDP), which are made from plate, Terlovoy said.

LDP consumption in 2012 was down by 50%, he said, without giving the actual tonnage.

Coated steel consumption was up by 14% at 5.6 million tonnes.

Rebar consumption also shot up in 2012, by 20% to 7.8 million tonnes. This was thanks to small-scale construction rather than big infrastructure projects, Terlovoy said.

Consumption of rails dropped by 10% in 2012 to 895,000 tonnes. These mainly go to maintenance work, rather than construction of new railways, Terlovoy said.

Metal Expert expects rail consumption in Russia to continue to fall.