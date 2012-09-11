Mexican auto group wants end to used vehicle imports from USA

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The number of used vehicles imported into Mexico between January and July was equivalent to 44.4% of total new car sales in the country over the same period, according to figures published by the association.

A total of 239,100 used vehicles were brought into the country between January and July this year, the director of governmental relations at the association, Guillermo Rosales Zárate, said. However, this figure was down by 37.8% compared with the corresponding period last year.

Between 2005 and 2012, more than 6 million used US vehicles were imported into Mexico, he added.

Amda asked Peña Nieto not to ignore “the opportunity to transform the Mexican economy and improve the automotive industry” during his administration.