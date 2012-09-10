Mexican car production, exports rise in August
Mexico’s car-manufacturing sector produced 248,835 units in August, 12.3% more than in the same month in 2011, according to domestic automotive association Amia.
Vehicle output hit a record high for the January-August period, totalling 1.9 million units. This was up by 13.3% from the 1.68 million units in the corresponding months of last year, Amia said.
Exports reached 188,392 units in August, 10.8% higher year-on-year.
For January-August, exports hit a record high of 1.57 million cars, up by 13.3% year-on-year, according to Amia’s figures.
Mexican auto exports to the USA in August rose by 19.8% to reach 121,047 units.
Amia noted that exports to the USA for January-August 2012 reached 1 million cars, 11.4% higher than in the same period last year.
Vehicles shipped in August to Latin America and Canada decreased by 3.6% and 21.1% respectively.
Exports to Africa in August reached 3,920 units, 550% higher than in the same month in 2011, while sales to Asia rose by 184% to 5,858 units.
Exports to Europe, however, decreased by 10.1% to 19,537 units.