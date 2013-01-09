Mexican crude steel output down 8% in Jan-Nov 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Output totalled 16.8 million tonnes in the period, with November production alone at 1.7 million tonnes.

Late last month, the Mexican steel association, Canacero, said that January-October production was down by 1.6%, at 14.9 million tonnes.

Alacero’s figures also showed finished steel output in Mexico down by 3%, to 14.96 million tonnes, in the first 11 months of 2012.

This included 7 million tonnes of long steel products reached, 7.16 million tonnes of flats, and 795,000 tonnes of seamless tube, Alacero said.