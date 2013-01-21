Mexican crude steel output up 2% in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Output totalled 18.59 million tonnes over the period.

December production increased by 17% to 1.8 million tonnes.

Alacero’s figures also showed that crude steel output practically increased only in the fourth quarter last year, with year-on-year increases of 6% in October and 28% in November.

There were year-on-year decreases in all the other months of the year, except for April.

Finished steel output rose by 7% in the whole of 2012, to 16.53 million tonnes.

This included 7.75 million tonnes of long steel products, 7.9 million tonnes of flat products, and 870,000 tonnes of seamless tubes, according to Alacero’s figures.